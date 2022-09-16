31.9 C
Athens
September 16, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Βιογραφικά πολιτών περιμένει η Χαριλάου Τρικούπη…

Μηταράκης: Γνωστός καθηγητής τον «απείλησε» μέσω email…

XA:Κερδοφορία και δημοσιονομικές επιδόσεις αντίβαρο στην πτώση

India Overtakes UK to Become Fifth Biggest…

Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ: Ο Ντέιβιντ Μπέκαμ περιμένει στην…

Οριστική συμφωνία Αθήνας – Βερολίνου για τα…

Ανδρουλάκης: Ζητά «ισχυρή εντολή» στην πρώτη του…

Β. Ορμπάν: «Βαρετό ανέκδοτο» το ψήφισμα του…

Σολτς: Η Bundeswehr πρέπει να γίνει ο…

Πηγές εξεταστικής για τις παρακολουθήσεις: Δεν υπήρξε…

Image default
Greek News

India Overtakes UK to Become Fifth Biggest Economy (infographic)

Just a decade ago, Indian GDP was the eleventh largest in the world. Now, with 7 percent growth forecast for 2022, India’s economy has overtaken the United Kingdom’s in terms of size, making it the fifth biggest. That’s according to the latest figures from the International Monetary Fund.

India’s growth is accompanied by a period of rapid inflation in the UK, creating a cost of living crisis and the risk of a recession which the Bank of England predicts could last into 2024. This situation, coupled with a turbulent political period and the continued hangover of Brexit, led to Indian output overtaking that of the UK in the final quarter of 2021, with the first of 2022 offering no change in the ranking.

Looking ahead, the IMF forecasts this to become the new status quo, with India expected to leap further ahead of the UK up to 2027 – making India the fourth largest economy by that time, too, and leaving the UK behind in sixth.

Infographic: India Overtakes UK to Become Fifth Biggest Economy | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

also read

Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza

Σχετικα αρθρα

EU continues American Big Tech battle with big Google fine

admin

Protests against high prices in Athens (photos)

admin

US and EU step up pressure on Turkey to enforce Russian sanctions

admin

EU decouples natural gas from the price of electricity

admin

Bloomberg: Extraordinary levy of 33% on the surplus profits of the refineries on the table by the EU

admin

Mitsotakis at TIF: These are the 21 support measures announced by the prime minister

admin

PM Mitsotakis’s speech at TIF Thessaloniki (watch live)

admin

Most Important Factors When Buying a Car (infographic)

admin

Greece against a cap on Russian natural gas

admin

Browsing Not Buying – Which countries look but not purchase? (infographic)

admin

Big Tech, Big Fines (infographic)

admin

Greece records 7.7% growth in the 2nd quarter of the year, ELSTAT says

admin