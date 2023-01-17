16.8 C
Athens
January 17, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Μήνυση από τον Νίκο Παππά για κατάθεση…

ΚΚΕ: Δεν πρόκειται να δεχθούμε ρυθμίσεις για…

Βορίδης: Γιατί πήγα στην κηδεία του τέως…

Κυβερνητικές πηγές: Πολιτική συνεννόηση για μην μπουν…

Deutsche Welle: Κρυφή διαμεσολάβηση του Βερολίνου στα…

Pepsi kills classic soda as it tries…

Χατζηδάκης: Από 1η Απριλίου ο νέος κατώτατος…

Μηταράκης: Αυστηρή αλλά δίκαιη η πολιτική της…

Bayer Ελλάς: Οι ομάδες που συμμετέχουν στον…

H Vodafone ανακοίνωσε τη διάθεση της δωρεάν…

Image default
Greek News

Pepsi kills classic soda as it tries to rival one Coke’s biggest brands

The beverage wars have always been fierce between rivals Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. But they’re raging this year now more than ever before, with Pepsi reformulating its sugar-free soda to taste less diet (and promoting it heavily ahead of Super Bowl LVII) and Molson Coors introducing its own zero-proof, fizzy canned drink.

It may seem like every time you go to the grocery store or gas station there’s a new drink on the shelf. Upstart beverages beloved by Generation Z (the age demographic born after 1997) love new fizzy drinks like Poppi, a healthy probiotic soda with zippy branding. No surprise Poppi is now worth billions.

See Also:

Hunter Biden asks judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, who he had with a stripper, from taking his surname

But PepsiCo has had less luck at targeting a younger generation with what’s previously worked on older ones. Gen Z famously drinks less soda, and large beverage conglomerates are working to move away from less-sensitive branding that uses words like “diet.”

Read more: The Street

Σχετικα αρθρα

Avatar Shows Up Late to Take the 2022 Box Office Crown (infographic)

admin

ECB estimates a “very strong” wage growth in the Eurozone in 2023

admin

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms at the 1st place of the 2022 world ranking of olive oils

admin

The Greek island helping Europe dodge an energy crisis (video)

admin

Growth in Greece in 2023 is positive and higher than the European average

admin

Construction of the Greek UAV superweapon “Archytas” starts

admin

Economist: Greece is the economic winner of 2022

admin

The opening hours of stores for Christmas season

admin

Toyota chose Greece

admin

How many sports and supercars were sold in Greece?

admin

US Inflation Reduction Act could lead to US-EU trade war, some fear

admin

Greece, Bulgaria discuss oil pipeline bypassing Bosphorus Strait

admin