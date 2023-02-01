ELSTAT: Unemployment in Greece at 11.6% in December 2022

Greece’s unemployment rate stood at 11.6% in December last year, compared to 12.9% in December 2021 and an upwardly revised 11.6% in November 2022.

The unemployed numbered 545,372 people, a decrease of 57,565 people compared to December 2021 (9.5%) and an increase of 6,170 people compared to November 2022 (1.1%).

For women, the unemployment rate stood at 15.6% from 17% in December 2021, and for men at 8.3% from 9.6%.

By major age groups, among the 15-24-year-olds the unemployment rate rose to 28.9% from 29.7% in December 2021 and among the 25-74 year-olds to 10.7% from 12.1%.

Also according to the ELSTAT labour force survey, the employed amounted to 4,150,724 people, marking an increase of 78,907 people compared to December 2021 (1.9%) and by 31,290 people compared to November 2022 (0.8 %).

People under the age of 75 not in the labour force, or “people not in the labor force” (that is, people neither working nor looking for work), totalled 3,119,710 people, a decrease of 52,195 people compared to December 2021 (1.6%) and by 40,027 people compared to November 2022 (1.3%).

