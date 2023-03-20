18.4 C
Athens
March 20, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Αέριο: Προς περικοπή οι επενδύσεις της ΔΕΠΑ…

«Υπερταμείο»: Πώς ωριμάζει η αναβάθμιση των 22…

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: «Ο Καραμανλής αντί να πιέσει τους…

Live η συνεδρίαση της επιτροπής Θεσμών και…

France Enjoys Comparably Low Retirement Age –…

Markets down despite UBS buyout of Credit…

Τουρκία: Πρώην γραμματέας τουρκικού υπουργείου Άμυνας κατηγορεί…

Τσακλόγλου: Καλά κεφαλαιοποιημένες οι ελληνικές τράπεζες –…

Όμιλος ΑΒΑΞ: Ολοκλήρωση σταθμού παραγωγής ενέργειας συνολικής…

Απώλειες στο άνοιγμα των ευρωαγορών- «Κατρακυλούν» οι…

Image default
Greek News

Markets down despite UBS buyout of Credit Suisse

Asia markets were mostly down on Monday morning after UBS agreed on a rescue deal to buy its banking rival Credit Suisse in a $3.2bn takeover over the weekend.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led losses in the region, falling more than 2 percent and being dragged down by healthcare stocks, reported CNBC.

The Shanghai Composite was up 0.27 percent, while the Shenzhen Component was 0.39 percent higher.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.83 percent down and the Topix was 0.9 percent lower.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, Kospi is 0.27 percent lower while the Kosdaq was trading at 0.69 percent higher.

UBS’s merger has been welcomed internationally, with the US Federal Reserve and Treasury saying Switzerland had moved to “support financial stability”.

British chancellor Jeremy Hunt and the Bank of England have also hailed the deal.

The 167-year-old Credit Suisse was brought to the brink of financial calamity last week despite a £45bn emergency loan from Switzerland’s central bank.

European futures erased the gains recorded on the announcement of the agreement, as investors maintained their reservations about the health of the global financial system.

Credit Suisse shares fell 61.95 percent in preliminary trading through private bank Julius Baer, ​​Reuters reported. UBS shares were down 7.1%.

source independent.co.uk

Σχετικα αρθρα

France Enjoys Comparably Low Retirement Age – Pension age list of selected countries (infographic)

admin

Moody’s: Upgrades Greece’s outlook to positive

admin

Credit Suisse: “Gender fluid” executive pushed for LGBTQ visibility as bank imploded

admin

European markets in turmoil, as trading of Credit Suisse and Societe Generale shares suspended

admin

Banking crisis widens as Credit Suisse shares plunge on alarming annual report

admin

Head of risk assessment at Silicon Valley Bank accused of prioritizing diversity issues

admin

SVB and Signature Failures Evoke Memories of 2008 (infographic)

admin

Swedish Pension Group Alecta to Lose $1.1 Bln From US Bank Fallout

admin

Inflation in Greece at 6.1% in February

admin

Global markets open with jitters after collapse of SVB Bank – Signature Bank also shut down by US authorities

admin

Global stock markets fearful after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

admin

Tesla has declared a price war on electric-vehicle and traditional automakers alike

admin