Greek News

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis introduces State Legislation banning CBDCs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proposed legislation on Monday that would ban central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) from the Sunshine State, portraying it as a measure to safeguard Floridians’ financial privacy.

The legislation would prohibit in Florida any CBDC that the U.S. Federal Reserve could introduce and any created by a foreign government, outlawing the technology entirely from being used as a form of money within the state.

DeSantis introduced the legislation from behind a podium with the phrase “Big Brother’s Digital Dollar” plastered across it. He skewered the technology as a vehicle that could lead to government overreach and pave the way for financial surveillance.

Read more: Decrypt

