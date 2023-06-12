Elon Musk shares chilling story about San Francisco

San Francisco is under the blows of Elon Musk.

For several months, the billionaire entrepreneur has launched an offensive against the city, symbol of the liberals. He made it the target of the war he launched against the “woke mind virus.”

This expression encompasses the ideological values ​​of the progressives or the left, including gender equality, diversity, the fight against discrimination and hate speech.

For the CEO of Tesla, these values ​​are one of the causes of the problems that currently undermine major American cities and mainly cities controlled by elected Democrats. San Francisco is the perfect example, he believes. He and his tech friends thus depict the capital of tech as a lawless city, where lack of safety prevails.

See Also:

Ron DeSantis, Elon Musk & top Conservatives respond to Trump indictment (video)

It is in this context of attacks that the techno king has just shared a story that sends shivers down your spine. It is important to note that, while Musk left California in 2021 to settle in Texas, Twitter, one of his companies, is still headquartered in downtown San Francisco.

Read more: The Street