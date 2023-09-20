28.5 C
Turkey shifts focus to alternative projects as new US-backed trade corridor bypasses it for Greece

The United States and the European Union at the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi on September 9 jointly introduced an ambitious initiative that seeks to establish a substantial economic corridor which would link Europe with the Middle East and India via rail and sea routes.  

US President Joe Biden has described the project as a significant milestone. The proposed corridor that aims to connect India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, Israel and the EU through strategically placed shipping ports and an extensive railway network also serves as a strategic counterbalance to China’s expansive Belt and Road projects.

However, Turkey is among the countries most concerned about the new plan. Turkey, whose geographical location, a cornerstone of its foreign policy, connects East and West, openly expressed its discomfort with the initiative, which it believes undermines its strategic image as a key player. Additionally, the fact that under the project goods enter Europe through Greece is another detail that is bothering Turkey.

Continue here: Nordic Monitor

