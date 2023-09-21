PM Mitsotakis met with investors in New York – “Greece is a force for stability & security”

Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with investors, representatives of fund management companies and banks in New York.

Investors congratulated the Prime Minister on the new election victory and political stability in Greece.

The Prime Minister, for his part, presented the prospects of the Greek economy and the reforms that are priorities of the new government term with an emphasis on speeding up the administration of justice.

He also spoke about the government’s initiatives aimed at increasing wages and further reducing unemployment.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis placed particular emphasis on the role of Greece as a force of stability and security in the region and on the opportunities presented in the energy sector, as Greece is not only a hub and entry point for energy, but also seeks to become a provider of energy security.

The Prime Minister also underlined the role that Greece can play as a stable European democracy, a bridge not only between the Eastern Mediterranean and Europe, but also the Asia-Middle East-Europe Corridor.

He also underlined the importance of connectivity with Southern Europe and the wider Eastern neighborhood.

Mr. Mitsotakis commented in his post that “the prospects of the Greek economy have made our country an attractive investment destination”.

Besides, the Greek Prime Minister had a meeting with the president of South Korea with whom he discussed bilateral economic relations.

The latest developments in the Cyprus conflict, as well as coordination between the two sides, were discussed during yesterday’s meeting between the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulidis, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, as reported by government sources.

The Greek Prime Minister pointed out that “the talks (with the President of Turkey) took place in a good atmosphere. On the other hand, however, it is an opportunity to repeat our fixed positions regarding the Cyprus issue, in absolute coordination, always, with President Christodoulidis”.