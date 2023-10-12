20.7 C
Athens
October 12, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Αποστολάκης για ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Η λύση είναι η…

Οικονόμου: Πλήρης συναντίληψη με Μπακογιάννη για τις…

Πετρέλαιο θέρμανσης: Ξεκινά αύριο η διάθεσή του…

Παπαθανάσης: Η κυβέρνηση πιστεύει στην υγιή επιχειρηματικότητα…

Βρετανία: Ανέκαμψε με… το ζόρι η οικονομία…

ΥΠΕΣ: 9 ερωτήσεις και απαντήσεις για το…

Ερντογάν: Προειδοποιεί το Ισραήλ πως ίσως ζήσει…

Startup CEO says “the house of the…

Παυλίδης: Προχωρά στην εξαγορά των υπόλοιπων μετοχών…

Johnson & Johnson MedTech: Νέος Πρόεδρος και…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

Startup CEO says “the house of the future costs as much as a car” & here’s how the company plans to make it happen

New technology from Japanese startup Serendix may eventually turn the dream of home ownership from the seemingly impossible into the possible for many Americans — and help us give our planet an assist in the process.

Serendix, which hopes to make housing more affordable, recently combined 3D printing and CNC machining to build a house for the cost of roughly $37,600, according to Adele Peters of Fast Company.

Compare that with the median cost of a house in the United States: approximately $430,300, according to The Ascent, a review platform of The Motley Fool.

See Also:

Mysterious explosion from empty region of space puzzles astronomers

“The house of the future costs as much as a car,” Serendix CEO Kunihiro Handa told Peters.

Handa added that the company’s goal is to fully automate the housing industry — much like Japan did with the auto industry more than 40 years ago.

Continue here: TCD

Σχετικα αρθρα

Natural gas: Up to 4.2% rise in prices ahead of winter

admin

California’s “right to repair” bill is now California’s “right to repair” law

admin

These are the 10 highest paying jobs in the world

admin

Gazprom’s Exports to Europe Turn to Year-on-Year Growth in September

admin

Meta considers charging European users a subscription fee to avoid seeing ads

admin

Unemployment rate fell to 10.9% in August in Greece: ELSTAT

admin

Poverty threatens 17.4% of Greeks: ELSTAT

admin

Global Risk of Housing Bubbles Deflates Sharply (infographic)

admin

Tourists exceeded 16 million in 7 months, Bank of Greece reports

admin

PM Mitsotakis met with investors in New York – “Greece is a force for stability & security”

admin

“Lazy Greeks” myth busted again – Greeks work the longest hours in the EU in a week, says Eurostat

admin

Turkey shifts focus to alternative projects as new US-backed trade corridor bypasses it for Greece

admin