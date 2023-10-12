Startup CEO says “the house of the future costs as much as a car” & here’s how the company plans to make it happen

New technology from Japanese startup Serendix may eventually turn the dream of home ownership from the seemingly impossible into the possible for many Americans — and help us give our planet an assist in the process.

Serendix, which hopes to make housing more affordable, recently combined 3D printing and CNC machining to build a house for the cost of roughly $37,600, according to Adele Peters of Fast Company.

Compare that with the median cost of a house in the United States: approximately $430,300, according to The Ascent, a review platform of The Motley Fool.

“The house of the future costs as much as a car,” Serendix CEO Kunihiro Handa told Peters.

Handa added that the company’s goal is to fully automate the housing industry — much like Japan did with the auto industry more than 40 years ago.

