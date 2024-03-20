Tax Office: MyAAdeapp that will bring Taxis to your mobile is online

The new myAADEapp, bringing the tax office to your mobile, is ready for download.

The capabilities of the new myAADEapp were presented by the governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), George Pitsilis. Citizens now have the ability to view all their tax obligations on their mobile screen in one single application, receive notifications for payment deadlines, and pay taxes and installment arrangements with IRIS or card.

The new application will initially include: 1. Payment of debts via IRIS or card. 2. Requests and appointments made by taxpayers. 3. Messages and notifications. Taxpayers will be able to receive notifications such as installment arrangement payments or taxes. In the next upgrade, taxpayers will be notified on their mobile phones via the application two or three days before the payment deadline. 4. Contact information, IBAN: Through the application, citizens will have the option to enter or change their IBAN. 5. MyWallet: Documents such as tax updates, registry information, and vehicle taxes will be available.

Payments of taxes through the application are made either via the IRIS system or by card and are instantly visible to the AADE. Additionally, the application provides a connection to the “apodixi” application for submitting reports of invalid receipts.

See Also :

Minimum Wages: Maximou examines the increase of the minimum wage above €820

User access to the application is through their TAXIS codes, which are stored and subsequently authenticated either through Face ID or fingerprint, eliminating the need for the user to enter their TAXISnet codes each time they log in. Similarly, the card numbers selected for payment by the taxpayer are stored (excluding the three-digit security code). The codes are stored in a system developed by DIAS – Interbank Systems, offering the same level of security as applications of Greek banks.

As Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostas Hatzidakis emphasized, the new application serves as a tax calendar and tax reminder tool, allowing citizens access wherever they are.

The Minister of Digital Governance, Dimitris Papastergiou, emphasized that in a few days the personal number will be available to solve many problems, while the Deputy Minister of Finance, Charis Theocharis, underscored that the new application brings citizens closer to the administration.