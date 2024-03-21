16.1 C
Athens
March 21, 2024
Greek News

Economist: Greece rises 28 places in business environment and shows the biggest improvement among 82 countries

Greece has recorded a significant rise showing the greatest improvement in the business environment among 82 countries, according to the latest report by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the research arm of The Economist.

The data was also republished in a post on X by Alexis Patelis, economic adviser to the prime minister.

It is worth noting that the Economist makes a special reference to Greece, which has risen 28 places from 62nd place in the period 2014-2018, during the governance of the pro-business, as it describes it, government of the New Democracy, to 34th place, recording a rise of 28 places.

The Economist’s accolades for Greece

The Economist makes a special reference to our country.

“Greece shows the greatest improvement in the business environment in our index during this period.

This reflects the impact of a pro-business government led by the New Democracy party, now in its second term, which has made reforms, cut taxes and boosted business confidence,” it says.

The ranking comes after an assessment of 91 indicators measuring the attractiveness of doing business in 82 countries and territories.

“Singapore topped the latest ranking and Greece’s score improved from last time, reflecting pro-business reforms, tax cuts and increased business confidence,” the Economist notes.

According to the report, Singapore, Denmark and the US will be the three geographies with the best business environment over the next five years.

Western European economies are in the top ten, along with Canada, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

