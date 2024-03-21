16.1 C
Athens
March 21, 2024
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Historic record for the gold price: Over…

Νέα εταιρική ταυτότητα απέκτησε η Natech

Ενδιαφέρον ΑΔΜΗΕ για ένταξη στο μετοχικό σχήμα…

ΗΠΑ: Εκτέλεσαν στην Τζόρτζια άνδρα που απήγαγε,…

Δημήτρης Κουτσούμπας: Ακράδαντη η πίστη μας ότι…

Ξεκινούν οι μειώσεις επιτοκίων από τις τράπεζες…

Economist: Οι πιο φιλικοί προορισμοί για το…

ΤΑΙΠΕΔ – ΤΕΕ: Ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους…

UBS: Σχεδιάζει να «απαλλαγεί» από λογαριασμούς με…

Οι δηλώσεις περί «πραξικοπήματος» φέρνουν αναταράξεις στην…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

Historic record for the gold price: Over $2,200 an ounce and counting

The gold price today set a new all-time record, surpassing $2,200 an ounce, boosted by the prospect of interest rate cuts this year, as confirmed yesterday, Wednesday, by the US Federal Reserve.

Gold reached as high as $2,220 an ounce, according to -, beating previous records set in March.

Since mid-February, the price of the precious metal has jumped nearly 12%.

Asian stock markets and the New York Stock Exchange rose significantly and the dollar fell after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) reaffirmed its forecast for three rate cuts in 2024 despite persistent inflation.

This rise in the gold price was encouraged by a weaker dollar, which makes this precious metal more attractive as a safe haven against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical risks, particularly following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas.

Interest rate cuts also favour the yellow metal, which does not generate income as they make other holdings less attractive.

See Also:

Media Research Center: Study reveals that Google interfered in 41 US elections over 16 years

Financial group Macquarie has predicted that gold prices will hit new highs in the second half of the year.

Physical gold markets have boosted prices, but Macquarie analysts have attributed the recent rise in prices to “significant futures buying”.

“Central banks, which have bought historic levels of gold over the past two years, continue to be strong buyers well into 2024,” said Global Gold Council head of central banking, Shaokai Fan.

These purchases have boosted gold prices despite high interest rates and a strong dollar, market watchers told CNBC.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Golden Visa: property acquisition thresholds change – The two scenarios for the timing of their implementation

admin

Tax Office: MyAAdeapp that will bring Taxis to your mobile is online

admin

Investment Grade: Why Moody’s maintains a “wait-and-see” stance

admin

Minimum Wages: Maximou examines the increase of the minimum wage above €820

admin

Golden Visa: At €800,000 for Attica, Thessaloniki and major islands

admin

Electricity: Prices down 30% in one year

admin

Sharp fluctuations for bitcoin – Warnings of a “bubble” are growing

admin

Bank of Greece revises growth to 2.3% for 2024

admin

The tax office’s tool sweeping movements of bank accounts is ready

admin

Stournaras to Bloomberg: European Central Bank must cut interest rates twice before the summer holidays

admin

Prices of Lenten food at the market: Cost analysis

admin

Ferries: Fares soar again this year despite lower fuel prices

admin