Greek News

Forbes has released its list of the world’s billionaires

Forbes has unveiled its annual list of the world’s billionaires for 2024, revealing a record number of individuals making the list, and they’re wealthier than ever.

The count now stands at 2,781 billionaires globally, marking an increase of 141 from the previous year. Their collective wealth amounts to a staggering $14.2 trillion, a notable rise of $2 trillion compared to 2023.

The United States boasts a record 813 billionaires, leading the global tally.

China and India also feature prominently, with China hosting 473 billionaires and India reaching 200, setting a new record for the latter.

Forbes compiled these figures using stock prices and exchange rates as of March 8, 2024.

Topping the list is Bernard Arnault and his family, with a staggering net worth of $233 billion. Arnault heads LVMH, a renowned luxury fashion and cosmetics conglomerate based in France.

Following closely is Elon Musk, ranking second with a net worth of $195 billion. Musk, known for founding Tesla and SpaceX, made headlines for acquiring Twitter and rebranding it as X for $44 million in 2022.

Securing the third position is Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, with a net worth of $195 billion, followed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at $177 billion.

Notable names on the list include Rupert Murdoch and his family, worth $19.5 billion, Jerry Jones, General Manager and President of the Dallas Cowboys, worth $13.9 billion, as well as entertainers like Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, and Taylor Swift.

The wealthiest woman on the list is Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, with a net worth of $99.5 billion.

