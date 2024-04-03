Youth Pass: 20,000 applications for the €150 youth pass – When the deadline expires

The number of applications for the Youth Pass has reached 20,000 just one day after the launch of the platform.

It is recalled that yesterday, Monday 1 April, the platform opened for the submission of applications for the financial support of 150 euros to young people who have reached either the age of 18 or 19.

In the first year of the programme, until the end of 2023, around 140,000 young people received aid totalling almost €21 million. As a reminder, the Youth Pass is a permanent measure to support young people.

In this context, the special application will accept applications from the interested parties from 1 April to 15 May each year.

The aid for all beneficiaries will be paid once a year until 31 May each year.