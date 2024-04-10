Hellenic Statistical Service of Greece: Inflation rose to 3.2% in March – Olive oil drags the food inflation with a 67% increase in one year

With 5.3% “race” the prices in food – Large price increases and in health, clothing-clothing, hotels-coffee-restaurants

Annual inflation was 3.2% in March, up from 2.9% in February, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The increases in the consumer price index were mainly fuelled by price increases in hotels and restaurants (6.4%), clothing and footwear (5.8%), food (5.3%) and health (4.4%).

For food in particular, the “dance” of increases is dragged by olive oil, up 67.2% compared to March 2023, and the future does not look optimistic, especially if forecasts of a continuation of this year’s acarpathia are confirmed.

In the same category, food, the 12.7% increase in fruit, 11.4% price increases in mineral water and 5.7% in fish also stand out.

The General Consumer Price Index in the month of March 2024, compared to February 2024, showed an increase of 1.5%, compared to an increase of 1.2% in the corresponding comparison of the previous year.

The average CPI for the twelve months of April 2023 – March 2024, compared to the corresponding CPI for the twelve months of April 2022 – March 2023, showed an increase of 2.8%, compared to an increase of 9.2% recorded in the corresponding comparison of the twelve months of April 2022 – March 2023 with the twelve months of April 2021 – March 2022.

The 3.2% increase in the General CPI in March 2024, compared to the March 2023 Index, was mainly driven by changes in the following groups of goods and services:

– 5.3% in the Food and non-alcoholic beverages group, due mainly to an increase in the prices of: bread and cereals, meat (general), fish (general), olive oil, fruit (general), vegetables (general), sugar-chocolates-sweets-ice cream, other food, mineral water-soft drinks-fruit juices. Part of this increase was offset by a decrease in prices, mainly for dairy products and eggs.

– 1.8% in the Alcoholic beverages and tobacco group, mainly due to an increase in the prices of alcoholic beverages (not served).

– 5.8% in the clothing and footwear group, due to an increase in the prices of clothing and footwear.

– 0.6% in the Housing group, mainly due to an increase in the prices of: rents of dwellings, repair and maintenance of dwellings, heating oil, solid fuels. Part of this increase was offset by a decrease in prices mainly for: electricity, gas.

– 4.4% in the Health group, mainly due to an increase in prices of: pharmaceuticals, medical, dental and paramedical services, hospital care.

– 2.0% in the Transport group, mainly due to an increase in prices of: new cars, used cars, car parts and accessories, fuel and lubricants, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, air passenger transport tickets.

– 3.3% in the Recreation and leisure activities group, mainly due to an increase in prices of: information processing equipment, small recreational equipment – pets, sports and leisure activities, cinemas – theatres, package holidays.

– 3.5% in the Education group, mainly due to price increases in: pre-school and primary education fees, secondary education fees, higher education fees.

– 6.4% in the Hotels-Cafes-Restaurants group, mainly due to price increases in: restaurants-cafeterias-cafeterias-cafeterias, hotels-motels-inns.

– 1.3% in the Other goods and services group, mainly due to price increases in: hairdressing salons and personal care shops, other personal effects, health insurance premiums, motor insurance premiums.

Part of this increase was offset by a decrease in prices mainly in other personal care products.

– 1.8% in the Communications group, due mainly to a decrease in prices in telephone services.