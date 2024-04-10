Luxurious watches embracing the color green – A Showcase of 6 top watches

Step into the world of haute horlogerie, where timepieces transcend mere functionality to become exquisite works of art.

In this ode to the color green, we delve into the captivating allure of luxurious watches adorned with verdant hues.

From the landscapes of the Swiss Alps to the ethereal glow of the aurora borealis, green has emerged as a timeless symbol of sophistication and elegance in the watch industry.

Join us as we explore six top, exceptionally crafted watches that pay homage to the enchanting color green.

Blancpain Villeret Quantième Perpétuel

Immerse yourself in the timeless elegance of the Blancpain Villeret Quantième Perpétuel, a masterpiece, inspired by the enchanting springtime fountains of the Jura mountains. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this horological marvel boasts a captivating dark green dial that harmoniously complements its 18K red gold case and brown alligator leather strap. The historic manufacture from the Swiss village of Le Brassus created an elegant piece, perfectly matching the gold hands and the gold moon phase indication at 6 o’clock. It is housed in a 40.30 mm open-back case. Priced at €46,500, it embodies sophistication and refinement.

Patek Philippe World Time Ref. 7130R

Indulge in luxury with the Patek Philippe World Time Ref. 7130R, a work of art designed for discerning ladies. Featuring a guilloché olive green dial and an 18K pink gold case set with 62 diamonds, this exquisite timepiece exudes elegance. It is a complex watch, with world time in 24 time zones, hiding inside the Caliber 240 HU automatic, with the world time system invented by Louis Cottier in the 1930s. With a price tag of €53,500, it epitomises luxury and sophistication.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Glassbox Tourbillon

Experience the allure of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Glassbox Tourbillon, a testament to precision and innovation.The Chronograph Tourbillon was released in 2023 with a blue dial, but this monochrome variant in green has been a delight for Carrera enthusiasts. With a 42 mm case and a particularly thin bezel – an element inspired by vintage Carrera designs – the dial resembles a large bright green canvas. It features an automatic in-house chronograph movement with tourbillon, the TH20-09, and offers 65 hours of energy autonomy. From the large round aperture at 6 o’clock, thanks to the domed sapphire crystal covering the front, the tourbillon is highlighted. Priced at €22,200, it offers both style and substance for the discerning collector.

MB&F LM Split Escapement EVO

Discover the MB&F LM Split Escapement EVO, a rare, one-of-a-kind watch, released in a limited edition of 20 pieces – a mechanical masterpiece of the kind that only MB&F knows how to make. This is a version of the EVO, with green subdials, designed for the Taipei market, on the occasion of the new MB&F gallery that recently opened. MB&F is known to push the boundaries of what is possible in its watches, and the LM Split Escapement is no exception. Another futuristic “time machine” from the legendary Swiss watchmaker Maximilian Büsser, who never ceases to amaze with his unconventional creations.Priced at €92,000, it showcases the unparalleled craftsmanship of Swiss watchmaker.

H. Moser & Cie Streamliner Tourbillon Wyoming Jade

The Streamliner Tourbillon in red gold steals the show, with a dial made from a very rare jade mined in pristine Wyoming and distinguished by its deep olive tone. For this particular H. Moser & Cie model, the stone was cut to a thickness of just 1.5 mm and hand-worked to create a stunning dial that brings out the tourbillon at 6 o’clock in all its glory. Priced at 110,500 euros.

Krayon Anywhere Aurora

The watchmaker founded by Rémi Maillat in 2017 reveals its deep connection with nature with a bold monochromatic titanium timepiece. The spiral dial motif is covered in a shade of green, inspired by both the glowing aurora borealis and the green meadows of spring. The striking colour was achieved using the ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating method, in which the craftsmen deposited extremely thin layers of copper oxide, which interacted with light to create this distinctive hue. Priced at €145,500, it is a testament to craftsmanship and innovation in the world of horology.