The new “map” of Greek real estate

The total value of real estate amounts to 771.9 billion euros, held by 7,159,164 individuals and legal entities, according to statistics for the 2024 Single Property Tax (ENFIA) released by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR).

The value of Greek immovable property has significantly increased from the 643 billion euros in 2021 when the adjustment of objective values ​​was made. Commercially, however, these prices have been far exceeded, and evidently, the value of most properties is at higher levels.

A closer analysis of the IAPR data reveals that property owners residing in the Attica region, numbering 2,226,723, hold property totaling 409 billion euros, representing 53% of the total. These 2,226,723 property owners (individuals and businesses) will pay 1.2 billion euros in ENFIA tax this year. Essentially, 36% of property owners will pay 5% of the new tax.

This year, the tax authorities have sent out 7,159,164 ENFIA payment notices. Based on these, 6,167,304 individuals and businesses are required to pay a total tax of 2,286,700,139 euros. Of these, over 215,171 taxpayers will receive a discount of up to 10% on ENFIA for 298,210 tangible rights in their insured residences.

In the Eastern Macedonia and Thrace Region, 337,700 property owners possess property worth 23.7 billion euros. The tax they are called to pay amounts to 74.77 million euros.

In the North Aegean Region, 127,424 property owners possess property worth 11.34 billion euros. The tax they are called to pay amounts to 33.3 million euros.

In the Western Greece Region, 354,111 property owners possess property worth 28.5 billion euros. The tax they are called to pay amounts to 83.89 million euros.

In the Western Macedonia Region, 160,858 property owners possess property worth 10.16 billion euros. The tax they are called to pay amounts to 34.23 million euros.

In the Epirus Region, 184,026 property owners possess property worth 17.5 billion euros. The tax they are called to pay amounts to 43.7 million euros.

In the Thessaly Region, 400,846 property owners possess property worth 33 billion euros. The tax they are called to pay amounts to 96.33 million euros, reduced by 1.4 million euros compared to last year, presumably due to natural disasters and exemptions decided by the government.

In the Ionian Islands Region, 139,556 property owners possess property worth 16.36 billion euros. The tax they are called to pay amounts to 48.63 million euros.

In the Central Macedonia Region, 1,061,286 property owners possess property worth 100.1 billion euros. The tax they are called to pay amounts to 292.99 million euros.

In the Crete Region, 364,000 property owners possess property worth 41.46 billion euros. The tax they are called to pay amounts to 122 million euros.

In the South Aegean Region, 176,999 property owners possess property worth 25.62 billion euros. The tax they are called to pay amounts to 78.84 million euros.

In the Peloponnese Region, 346,765 property owners possess property worth 31.55 billion euros. The tax they are called to pay amounts to 93.9 million euros.

In the Central Greece Region, 287,010 property owners possess property worth 22.99 billion euros. The tax they are called to pay amounts to 70 million euros.