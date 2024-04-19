€1,480,000 in fines to 11 large chains and businesses for misleading discounts

Fines totalling 1,480,000 euros were imposed by the Ministry of Development on 11 companies following checks carried out by the Interdepartmental Market Control Unit (IMU) and the Consumer Protection Directorate.

They concern violations of the provisions on fictitious discounts and offers, as well as failure to comply properly with consumer legislation.

In particular:

1. In accordance with Article 15.2.1 of Article 15.1 of the Act of the Federal Law 4177/2013, concerning the implementation of misleading discounts and offers to consumers, fines totalling EUR 1,380,000 were imposed on seven companies.

According to the provisions of Article 13a of Law No. 2251/1994, concerning the notification of the names of undertakings on which a fine of more than EUR 50,000 was imposed, the following fines were imposed:

– SGB HELLENIC LTD (LEROY MERLIN) – EUR 520 000

– ATTIKA POLYKATSTATIMATA – EUR 300 000

– KOSMOS SPOR S.A. – EUR 220 000

– JYSK S.A. – EUR 120 000

– WEB SUPPLIES S.A. – EUR 100 000

– APOTHEMA MON. .S.A. – 100.000 euro

– OTHER BUSINESSES WITH ASSETS UNDER 50.000 EUR – 20.000 EUR

2. For violations of the law. 2251 of Law No. 2251/1994 on the protection of consumer rights, fines totalling 100,000 euros were imposed on four undertakings.

More specifically, a fine of 80,000 euros was imposed on PLAISIO COMPUTERS AEBE for infringements relating to:

– Delaying a refund beyond 14 calendar days, as provided by law, following the cancellation of an online order by the consumer.

– Inaccurate information to consumers in the terms of use of the company’s online store about the right to withdraw from distance contracts without justification within 14 calendar days of receipt of the product.

– Referring consumers to the trade warranty provider if a product fails to meet the contract, and failing to meet its obligations in this regard.

– Abusive transaction terms relating to the terms of use of the company’s online store such as:

1.Limitation of liability for hidden product defects. 2. Limitation of the time period in which the consumer must file complaints or raise claims against the supplier; and 3. Shifting the seller’s liability to the producer of the goods or another

– Providing incorrect information about the availability, price, specifications and delivery time of the goods.

Minister of Development Costas Skrekas stated: “The strict observance of legality by all is non-negotiable. It is proven in practice that the controls carried out are universal, intensive and effective.

Unfair practices that distort the consumer criterion are not accepted and offenders face heavy fines. We are not taking a step back in our efforts to ensure that the whole supply chain operates lawfully in the context of healthy competition for the benefit of consumers and businesses themselves.”