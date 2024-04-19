Oil price hikes: Over 3% at $90 per brent barrel following Israel’s strike on Iran

Oil prices surged by more than 3% due to escalating tensions in the Middle East following Israel’s strike on Iran early Friday morning.

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the American benchmark, rose by 3.66% to $85.76 per barrel, while the price of Brent crude increased by 3.44% to $90.11 per barrel.

Safe-haven assets, considered refuge for investors, also saw an uptick. Spot gold prices soared to a new historic high at $2,411.09 per ounce, while the yen strengthened by 0.45% to 153.93 against the US dollar.