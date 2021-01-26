The next generation of big metro and railway projects to be prepared by external consultants

According to reliable sources, the difficulty that exists in the acceptance of the projects, especially the railway ones, by the European Commission and the change of model in the way of their implementation bring to the fore, the contribution of recognized, specialized consultants who will undertake not only the supervision of the projects but also their proper preparation during the period of their maturation.

In recent months, a working group has been set up under the Secretary General of Infrastructure, George Karagiannis, which will undertake the administrative and organizational restructuring of OSE and ERGOSE to prepare the new projects of the next programming period and to launch the problematic projects of the railway.

A first tender of about 24 million euros (excluding VAT), for the recruitment of a consultant, is being prepared by ERGOSE and is expected to be announced in a short time. The consultant will be asked to close any outstanding projects that are currently underway. These are co-financed projects that have either been implemented to a certain extent and are generally in progress, or have been completed as main projects and any approved (but also approved) additional contracts are pending.

In addition, ERGOSE is preparing tenders through a competitive dialogue of 3.3 billion euros that will aim to be implemented through the NSRF and CEF II. Also here will be a competition for the hiring of a consultant, most likely after the summer of about 30 million euros.

It will concern new projects to be auctioned, included, or to be included for financing. These are co-financed projects included for financing by YMEPERAA or to be included by various funding bodies.

