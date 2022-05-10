Inflation in Greece hit a 28-year high reaching 10.2% in April

Inflation in Greece jumped once again last April, reaching 10.2%, a double-digit number after 28 years, when the “index” was back to 10.2% (April 1994).

The new explosion of inflation last April is due to the energy crisis and especially to the price increases of 88.8% in electricity (on an annual basis), which has the most significant impact on the index, followed by natural gas with an annual increase of 122.6%. and heating oil by 65.1%.

The annual increases of 29% in fuels, and lubricants, but also in several foods such as example, meat 14.1%, vegetables 13.8%, and oil 22% were also noteworthy. Consumers had to buy bread with a 10% rise in cost, while the price of fruit increased by 8.6%, 11.7% for dairy and eggs, and 7.1% for coffee. In terms of services, there is an annual increase of 17.7% in ferry tickets, 15.8% in air tickets, and 16.1% in hotel prices. Clothing and footwear increased by 1.6 %.

Prices for new cars increased by 8.9% and used cars by 11.5%. Overall, there is an increase of 15.4% in the Transport sector, mainly due to the increase in prices of new cars, used cars, mopeds-motorcycles, tires, fuel and lubricants, passenger transport tickets by plane. The sub-index of housing and food shows a significant increase of 35.2% and 10.9%.

