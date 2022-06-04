Vyron Vasileiadis / V Group: Dynamic growth in the environmental and energy sector with €40 million invested in 2022

The investment plans of the Group contribute to the integrated management of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, energy transformation and technological development and innovation.

Vyron Vasileiadis – Founder and chairman of V Group

Vyron Vasileiadis belongs to a generation of 40-somethings that already has a prominent role in business. It is the generation that takes entrepreneurship to the next level, after tuning in and adapting to the new circumstances and needs. Self-made, he recognizes opportunities and with a sense of good timing he makes business moves and investments in the Waste Management and Renewable Energy industries. And more is yet to come

For 2022, the founder and chairman of V Group has planned investments amounting to a total of €40 million, that will contribute to the integrated management of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, energy transformation and technological development and innovation.

Talking to “business stories” he analyzes the group’s dynamic growth and the investments in key sectors of the economy, acting as a model of sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship.

Q: You are the Founder and Chairman of a group of companies with a long and successful track record in their industries. What is the vision that guides the group’s growth and sets its long-term objectives?

A: I consider myself lucky, because until now I have had an intense business career, full of opportunities, challenges and obstacles that initially seemed insurmountable, unexpected joys that came as the result of hard work, remarkable partners with whom I share a common vision with the same passion.

The journey was never easy. However, my faith in the strength of a team that knows how to overcome adversities, set higher goals, operate as a model and substantially support the improvement of the economic and social fabric of the country, guides my steps, determines my priorities and every day inspires my thoughts about the group’s future.

Q: How do you operate with your business team?

A: Together with the team, we follow closely dynamic developments globally, promptly recognizing the challenges and needs of the times and we are determined to contribute with all our forces to the strengthening of our areas of activity. To this end, we plan and schedule significant investments that render us leading actors of the developments, adopting innovative methods and technologies, remaining committed to the highest standards of responsible entrepreneurship, always caring about our people and supporting the local communities in which we grow.

Q: Which are the companies involved?

From Antipollution that constitutes the flagship of the group’s environmental department and the leading company in the provision of port reception facilities for solid ship generated waste in the Eastern Mediterranean, to VEN Engineering with its modern waste management facilities, to Green that constitutes V Group’s energy branch and undertakes the development of significant renewable energy projects. Each company grows aiming to create value in the long term, developing effective environmental, social and corporate governance strategies, demonstrating responsibility and commitment to act towards a sustainable future.

Our vision is to create with our work a significant legacy of values that will inspire and guide future generations to strive for continuous evolution and progress, putting respect for the environment, i.e. for life itself, at the core of their activities.

Q: What are the main pillars of the V Group’s business model in the energy sector?

A: Our group, of Greek ownership with international goals, operates in an extremely competitive environment in the Environment and Energy industries, continuously investing in modern facilities, cutting edge technology and challenging waste management and renewable source energy production projects.

The main pillar of the business model of the Group’s environmental department is the utilization of all the waste received, implementing recovery, energy recovery, recycling and reuse processes in order to minimize or eliminate, where feasible, the quantities of waste destined to disposal and burial. The companies of the energy sector undertake demanding projects that combine 24/7 service, simultaneous presence in multiple geographic areas, responding to pollution, leaks and damaged cargo emergencies in Greece and abroad, receiving all categories of waste, always maintaining the high level of the services provided. The soil decontamination and remediation projects undertaken by the Group are also significant, since it has great experience that renders it a very reliable partner.

Q: And in the energy sector?

A: The energy branch of the Group realizes significant projects in the renewable energy and green technology sectors, which promote the transition to clean energy and the protection of the environment, mostly through the reduction of gaseous emissions, i.e. the improvement of the environmental footprint. However, it is important for us to continuously invest in new technologies, as the most modern vehicle for the achievement of our sustainable and green development goals.

Q: What are the fundamental entrepreneurship principles adopted by your Group?

A: The fundamental principles of the business plan adopted by our Group are determined based on the “Zero Waste” and “Circular Economy” approaches, regarding issues related to the environment and waste management and the “Net Zero” approach regarding key issues addressing climate change.

Q: What steps have you taken to address climate change issues?

A: Significant investments made by the Group’s companies in order to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of their activities and thus reduce the greenhouse effect. Investments that are consistent with our business culture and our strategic objective, simultaneously attracting the interest of our customers, who look for a socially responsible partner that sets sustainable development priorities similar to their own.

Q: How is V Group’s investment plan shaped in a business environment full of increased demands, upheavals but also opportunities?

A: Our perpetual goal is to make investments that shape the country’s future, support sustainable development, offer employment opportunities, respect the environment and create social added value.

In 2021 the Group’s assets amounted to €93 million and its equity to €55 million. For 2022, V Group has planned €10 million of investments in the environment sector and €30 million in the energy sector.

Q: What are these investments about?

In the environment sector, our Group completed a significant investment in Ritsona, Evia, involving the construction of a state-of-the-art waste management plant, of the highest standards in the wider Balkan region, that receives hazardous and non-hazardous waste for processing and the production of alternative fuels and raw materials.

Meanwhile, the implementation of a €10 million investment in Aspropyrgos, Attica has commenced, aiming to increase capacity by 200% and upgrade the production process of the existing non-hazardous waste management and utilization plant, which is expected to be completed within the year. The plant will operate with the most advanced technological equipment and will implement the Group’s Zero Waste strategy, i.e. the utilization of all the received waste. For the implementation of said plant’s upgrade, the Group will collaborate with Greek companies, leaders in their industry, such as Sabo.

Q: Is this a pioneering move?

A: V Group’s companies were the first in Southeastern Europe to adopt this strategy and implement it for more than five years, both for the ship generated and the industrial waste they manage. Upon completion of the Aspropirgos plant upgrade, which will constitute the most modern waste management plant in Southeastern Europe, our strategic goal for Zero Waste will be achieved.

Q: And the investment in the energy sector?

A: In the Group’s energy department, we successfully completed a dynamic €10 million investment for the construction of two wind farms, with a total capacity of 4.7MW, in Dervenochoria, Boeotia. This important project contributes to the increase the share of renewable energy in domestic consumption, to energy savings for the final consumer and to the improvement of the country’s security of energy supply. Meanwhile, the Group has started a €40 million investment in four solar farms, with a total capacity of 60MW.

Q: What is included in your energy portfolio?

A: According to V Group’s strategic plan, the energy portfolio will exceed 100MW of installed capacity by 2023, while its plan already includes significant investments in renewable energy projects for the next 3 years, which will render it a leader in shaping the national energy map.

Q: At the beginning of this interview you mentioned that you care about your people. What is the role of the human factor in the Group’s course, how important is it for Byron Vassiliadis?

A: For us the most important “investment” is our people, who constitute the best ambassadors of our values and vision. This strong team, that often consists of persons who carried out their internship with us and are now considered strong links of our chain, supports with its work, knowledge and ideas everything we dream to achieve in our areas of activity, whereas its culture contributes to spread an important wake-up call for climate change and the protection of the environment. I am deeply proud about all the people that are part of the Group’s family and for everything we have achieved so far.

Q: At a time when the term ESG is so prevalent in the everyday parlance of the business community, what is V Group’s position?

In V Group, the pillars Environment, Society and Governance that indicate the Social Responsibility of businesses, the ESG criteria supplementing the financial data for an integrated evaluation of the companies and sustainable development, constituted for decades and continue to constitute the central axis of our business strategy and an everyday reality of our activity.

There is no progress without planning for the present and an account of the past. It is crucial to determine the footprint of every organization and the impact of its activities in order to offset the burden on the environment and society. The incorporation of sustainability principles in business practices provides multiple benefits to companies and all other stakeholders.

Our Group understands the double role it has undertaken, both as a Group that promotes sustainability and as a partner that contributes with its business activity to ensure sustainability on behalf of its associates, which is part of its mission and responsibility to the planet, the market, society and humanity. To this end, it plans and implements its business strategy incorporating sustainability principles in all its policies, processes and actions and simultaneously acts as an ambassador of sustainable practices for all the participants in its operation, decisions and the footprint of its activity.

During the previous two years, in the context of an extroversion initiative initiated by V Group’s companies, all actions, programs, activities, initiatives and processes that are part of our business plan were disclosed by issuing the first official Social Responsibility Report of the Group.

PIC 1: The state-of-the-art waste management plant, of the highest standards in the wider Balkan region, in Ritsona.

PIC 2: The Group completed an investment for the construction of two wind farms, with a total capacity of 4.7MW, in Dervenochoria, Boeotia.

Video – The Group completed an investment for the construction of two wind farms, with a total capacity of 4.7MW, in Dervenochoria, Boeotia