Where are the Global Super-Rich from? (infographic)

20 C
Athens
September 23, 2022
Greek News

The rich are getting richer and richer, and there are more and more of them. This is the conclusion reached by the real estate experts at Knight Frank in their latest Wealth Report 2022, according to which the number of ultra-high net worth individuals, i.e. people with net assets of more than $30 million, increased by around 9.3 percent worldwide in 2021. In addition to liquid assets, the calculation of wealth primarily includes land and real estate holdings.

Despite the pandemic, the super-rich became more numerous last year, particularly in the regions of North America (12.2 percent) and Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (11.2 percent). However, there were also around 154,000 more in Europe, about 7.5 percent more than in the previous year. Here, the number of the super-rich has risen above all in the UK and France. The only region with a decrease in extremely wealthy individuals is Africa – here, the number has fallen by around 0.8 percent compared with 2020.

