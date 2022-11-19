21.7 C
Athens
November 19, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΥΠΕΞ: Καταδικάζει απερίφραστα την εκτόξευση βαλλιστικού πυραύλου…

Η υπηρεσιακή κυβέρνηση της Τρίπολης στέλνει επιστολή…

Δένδιας: «Η ελληνική συμμετοχή στον Οργανισμό Γαλλοφωνίας…

Who loves beer the most around the…

Γεωργιάδης: Το «εορταστικό καλάθι» θα είναι διαθέσιμο…

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Στο Κίεβο ο Ρίσι…

Λιβύη: Η υπηρεσιακή κυβέρνηση της Τρίπολης στέλνει…

Κερδισμένοι και χαμένοι στο «καλάθι» του 9μήνου

Τελευταίος poleman της χρονιάς ο Φερστάπεν

Προκόπης Παυλόπουλος: Ο Ελληνικός Πολιτισμός στην υπηρεσία…

Image default
Greek News

Who loves beer the most around the globe? (infographic)

Some countries love drinking beer while others are more inclined to supply the rest of the world by exporting their brews. Again others are gladly accepting this offer as they seem to prefer imports over domestic production.

China, Canada, and Italy stand out for their high imports of hoppy drinks, while Belgium and Mexico rank toward the top of the biggest beer exporters. Baltic nations Estonia and Lithuania as well as their Eastern European neighbors Poland and Romania are some of the biggest consumers of beer in the world together with Austria and Namibia.

But there are also countries that fall into more than one of these categories. The Czechs are Europe’s undefeated beer kings as they are the biggest consumers on the continent and still have more to share around in exports. Many European nations – namely France, the UK, and the Netherlands – as well as the U.S. import and export a lot of beer at the same time. Germans – world famous for their beer – are even among the top nations in all three categories, mixing it up with high exports and high imports, which naturally also leads to high per-capita consumption.

Infographic: The Lovers of Beer | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Jeff Bezos: “Don’t buy expensive stuff on Black Friday” – He warns a recession is looming

admin

“The world should be worried”: Saudi Aramco has issued a dire warning over “extremely low” capacity

admin

Amazon to cut approximately 10,000 people from its workforce (infographic)

admin

The first Tesla dealership in Greece is in operation (photos)

admin

US privately asks banks to keep working with Russian firms

admin

FTX files for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried steps down

admin

One Tax Office (DOY) per Postal Code – What you need to know with detailed tables

admin

Greek hydrocarbons: The exploratory drilling to start from Ioannina in 2023

admin

EU increased Purchases of Russian LNG by a Record 50%

admin

Moody’s Upgraded 6 Greek banks

admin

Nationwide strike in Greece on November 9th over rising prices

admin

Economist: Greece the biggest mover up on business environment rankings for the fourth quarter of 2022

admin