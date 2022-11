Tesla Athens is officially opening its dealership in Athens, tomorrow, November 21. Headquartered in Maroussi, the official office is located at 7 Kifisias Avenue at the intersection with Neapoleos Street. The point is located on the way toward downtown Athens, shortly after the Hygeia hospital and… the intersection with “Autokinesis”.

According to reports, the Tesla Model S Plaid, with 1,022 hp will also be at the car showroom, towards the end of the year, the beginning of 2023.