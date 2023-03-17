10 C
Athens
March 17, 2023
Greek News

Credit Suisse: “Gender fluid” executive pushed for LGBTQ visibility as bank imploded

A senior executive at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse who claims to be “nonbinary” and “gender fluid” spent much of the past several years campaigning for LGBTQ inclusion in the global financial system as performance at the company declined.

The financial institution named several “material weaknesses” with respect to risk assessment strategy in a recently published annual report. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority and the Swiss National Bank provided the company with $54 billion in liquidity on Thursday in order to prevent the collapse of the “systemically important” institution.

What?! Canadian Cancer Society provides guidance for trans women seeking cervical cancer screenings

Jordan Schachtel, an independent journalist at The Dossier, noted on social media that Bunce has accumulated many honors from LGBTQ activist entities and prominent organizations in the financial sector. The executive’s LinkedIn account lists “She/Her/They” pronouns; half of the profile picture featured on the account shows Bunce in a suit and tie, while the other half shows Bunce wearing makeup, a blonde wig, a red dress, and what appear to be fake breasts.

Read more: Daily Wire

