17.8 C
Athens
March 26, 2024
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Τσιόδρας: Καλοδεχούμενη η πρόταση μομφής – Ανθρώπινο…

Πρόταση δυσπιστίας: Επικοινωνία Ανδρουλάκη με Φάμελλο, Κωνσταντοπούλου,…

Κινδυνεύει η Ευρώπη από τους ισλαμιστές τρομοκράτες;

Προσπάθεια ανάκαμψης στη Wall Street μετά τις…

Μαρινάκης: Yπονομευτής του πολιτεύματος ο Κασσελάκης –…

Στο Λονδίνο, ο υπουργός Εθνικής Άμυνας Νίκος…

H Τατιάνα Δουβαρά εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του κόμματος…

The government announces on Wednesday a new…

The myAADEapp is now fully available for…

Τρομοκρατία: Σε αυξημένη επιφυλακή το Βέλγιο –…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

The government announces on Wednesday a new minimum wage of €830

The new minimum wage, which is expected to be set at €830, was decided on the meeting held last Wednesday evening at the Maximos Mansion. Labor Minister Domna Michailidou submitted her proposal to the Prime Minister on Friday, who will announce the increase after the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, March 27.

Therefore, the percentage of the increase amounts to 6.5%, or €50 gross, which is considered a significant increase for low-income households to cope with the cost of living. The new wage will be set at €830 from April 1, up from €780 currently, and the net amount will be €706 from €667 today.

Over a three-year period, the new minimum wage of €830 will rise to €913 gross, or €762 net, after two three-year periods it will reach €996 gross and €817.5 net, while after three three-year periods, assuming an increase of €50 gross, the new minimum wage will rise to €1,079 gross, corresponding to €872 net (a net increase of €42.5 per month).

This means that an older married employee will receive €1,186.9 per month from April 1, along with the marriage allowance.

It is recalled that during the consultation process, employer proposals ranged from 4% to 5%, while the workers’ union proposed an increase of 16.4% (€128) so that the new minimum could be set at €908 gross.

See Also:

Greek Shipowners: Global dominance in tankers and LNG

The increase in the minimum wage drags 19 benefits upward. Thus, assuming the minimum wage is set at €830, the unemployment benefit received by about 140,000 unemployed individuals will increase to €510 from €479 today.

The special maternity allowance, parental leave allowance, and the employment experience acquisition allowance will increase from €780 to €830.

Also, the non-wage allowance will increase from €479 to €510, and the employment allowance (50% of the unemployment benefit) will increase from €239.5 to €255.

Σχετικα αρθρα

The myAADEapp is now fully available for mobile devices

admin

Greek Shipowners: Global dominance in tankers and LNG

admin

Mitsotakis at the Economic Club of Canada: Greece is an attractive country for investments (video)

admin

Tax & VAT on cryptocurrency transactions

admin

Economist: Greece rises 28 places in business environment and shows the biggest improvement among 82 countries

admin

Historic record for the gold price: Over $2,200 an ounce and counting

admin

Golden Visa: property acquisition thresholds change – The two scenarios for the timing of their implementation

admin

Tax Office: MyAAdeapp that will bring Taxis to your mobile is online

admin

Investment Grade: Why Moody’s maintains a “wait-and-see” stance

admin

Minimum Wages: Maximou examines the increase of the minimum wage above €820

admin

Golden Visa: At €800,000 for Attica, Thessaloniki and major islands

admin

Electricity: Prices down 30% in one year

admin