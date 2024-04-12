Domna Michailidou: Government commitment to further reduce social security contributions

The Minister of Labor and Social Security, Domna Michailidou, stated during her speech at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Federation of Commerce and Industry (SEV), “The rationalisation of non-wage costs with further reduction by one unit this is our commitment.”

“We aim to make wages and employment more attractive by allowing employers to offer the best possible wages,” said the Minister of Labor and Social Security, adding, “Each percentage unit reduction corresponds to approximately €400 million reduction in revenues for EFKA, which burdens the state budget. For this reason, the implementation of the reduction in non-wage costs requires careful handling.”

According to the government’s commitment, contributions will be reduced by one percentage unit in two installments in 2025 and 2027.

From July 1st, digital employment card in industry and commerce.

Ms. Michailidou extensively discussed the implementation of the Digital Employment Card and its benefits. “The universal application of the Digital Employment Card across all economic activities allows no exceptions,” commented the Minister of Labor, who noted that the ministry always considers the proposals of bodies such as SEV.

In this context, the full implementation of the Digital Employment Card in the industries and retail sectors begins on July 1st, 2024. “Now, these sectors have the necessary time to adapt to the requirements of this complex and multi-level project and take the necessary actions to synchronise with the new information system ‘ERGANI II,’ which will be operational from July 1st,” emphasised Ms. Michailidou, highlighting that the rights of workers will be fully guaranteed, as it will be possible to register any schedule modifications and overtime in the system.

Additionally, the Minister of Labor spoke about the need for training the country’s workforce with the necessary skills. “Our top priority is the implementation and design of active employment and retraining policies. We have the financial tools and will emphasise the specific individual characteristics of the unemployed and employees who will participate in retraining programs through pilot actions in municipalities,” she added.

As she mentioned, “we are in collaboration with educational institutions, businesses, and government agencies, also the continuous exchange of knowledge and practices, are crucial elements for achieving the desired improvement in the framework of the country’s vocational training, aiming for further reduction of unemployment and increase in workers’ wages.”